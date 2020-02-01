Playkey Price Hits $0.0301 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $418,500.00 and $21,927.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.67 or 0.02913064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

