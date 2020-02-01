Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $908.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,150 shares in the company, valued at $542,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $46,761.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,497.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock valued at $362,697. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $3,113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 354.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 178.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.