Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $17.84. Plains GP shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 4,316,600 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.25%.

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

