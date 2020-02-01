PIVX (PIVX) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. PIVX has a market cap of $16.93 million and $504,047.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003185 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, Livecoin and Coinroom.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014672 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Graviex, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, Crex24, Coinroom, YoBit, Bisq, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

