Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Pivotal Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

PVT stock remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Pivotal Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pivotal Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Pivotal Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

