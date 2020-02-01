Piper Sandler Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.06.

NYSE DHR opened at $160.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. Danaher has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

