Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down to $22.62

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $22.62. Pinterest shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 11,551,733 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Pinterest from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pinterest by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.