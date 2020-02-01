Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,295,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $193,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 73.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

