Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,911 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.5% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of T opened at $37.62 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

