Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

