Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 337,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 355,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 67,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 1,049.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 649.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

