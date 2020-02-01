Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of PHR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 355,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.34. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,426,569 shares of company stock valued at $59,728,120 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $387,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

