Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

