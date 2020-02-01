Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.64

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.