Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 63,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

