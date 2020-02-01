Peter J. O’shea Sells 45,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of GGG traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 3,556,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,104. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 562.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.
