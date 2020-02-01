Peter J. O’shea Sells 45,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GGG traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 3,556,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,104. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 562.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

