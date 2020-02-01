Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 227,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 219,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Performance Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 119.41%. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned about 0.97% of Performance Shipping worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

