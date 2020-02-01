Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.89

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $6.06. Perceptron shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perceptron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Perceptron alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Perceptron had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perceptron, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCP. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perceptron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perceptron in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perceptron by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Perceptron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Perceptron Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.