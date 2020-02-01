Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Stake Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Pentair by 33.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after buying an additional 2,754,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pentair by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 136,812 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

PNR stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.