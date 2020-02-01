Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

