Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,862 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 293,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 263,078 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 239,962 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

