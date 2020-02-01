Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HOC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 168.30 ($2.21) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market cap of $870.44 million and a P/E ratio of 64.73.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

