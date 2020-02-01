Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ERM. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($17.56) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,375 ($18.09)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of ERM opened at GBX 1,224 ($16.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,300.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,345.14. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a one year low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $10.80. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

