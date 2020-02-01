PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded PCSB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered PCSB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

PCSB opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $352.17 million, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $20.88.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PCSB Financial by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PCSB Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PCSB Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

