Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. Paypal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.46 EPS.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,398,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.