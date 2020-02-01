Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78-4.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.46 EPS.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.89. 9,398,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

