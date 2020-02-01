Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.39-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.8-21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.79 billion.Paypal also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.39-3.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.89. 9,398,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.65. Paypal has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

