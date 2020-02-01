Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.19.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.23 on Thursday, hitting $113.89. 9,465,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

