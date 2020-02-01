Pavion Blue Capital LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.27. 4,996,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.32 and its 200 day moving average is $351.22. The firm has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a PE ratio of -265.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

