Pavion Blue Capital LLC Invests $2.53 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.5% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,684,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

