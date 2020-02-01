Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,040 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,287 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMG stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.74. The company had a trading volume of 521,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

