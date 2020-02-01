Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,133 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $705,692,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $758,995,000 after purchasing an additional 308,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

