Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CBL & Associates Properties were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBL opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. On average, research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.27.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

