Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,139 iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $33.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94.

