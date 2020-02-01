Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,599,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

