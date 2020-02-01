Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 8,965 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $49,724,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 844,656 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,522,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 723,778 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,959,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,655,000 after purchasing an additional 596,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,899,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 421,000 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 3,889,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

