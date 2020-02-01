Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 5,185 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $5,991,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,779,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,306,535.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,695,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,927,345. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.