Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 3,190 Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,863,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 78.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,645 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 189.2% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 136,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 89,590 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 24.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 65,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 657,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,283. DCP Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 202.60%.

DCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

