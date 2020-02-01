Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 93,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 89,332 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $71.63. 4,309,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,904. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.