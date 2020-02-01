Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $453,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $116.24. 4,369,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,119. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

