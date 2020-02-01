Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,688,000 after buying an additional 537,940 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 71,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 151,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 96,455 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,378,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. 8,000,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,285. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

