Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 31 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,003,952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the software company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $356.82. The company has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

