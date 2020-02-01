Parkgene Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $92,404.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.08 or 0.02952279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.