Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Investec lowered Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 543 ($7.14) target price (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

PAG stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 508 ($6.68). 648,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,645. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a one year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 479.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

