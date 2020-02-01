Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,364,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,651,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 30,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,088,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,030,063. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

