Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Panasonic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

PCRFY stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.22. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

