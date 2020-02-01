Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.35.

Shares of PONY traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.57. 92,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.36. Painted Pony Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.54 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a market cap of $91.77 million and a P/E ratio of 14.25.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

