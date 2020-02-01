Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.36.

PKG stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

