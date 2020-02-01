Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $79.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.33.

OXM stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,629. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.69.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 63,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,668,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 79.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

