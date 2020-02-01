Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $7.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 153,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 147.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 324,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,348. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $397.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

